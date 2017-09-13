Riley Children’s Health to open office in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Families will soon have improved access to multiple Riley Children’s Health doctors with the opening of a new office in Fort Wayne.

The outpatient specialty office will open at 409 East Cook Road in early 2018, and will feature 12 exam rooms and equipment for specific procedures and diagnostic testing.

Pediatric urology and cardiology will be the first specialties to see patients at the Fort Wayne office, with additional specialties joining in the coming months.

Each specialty team will have two or three clinic days for their patient each month, with surgeries and inpatient procedures conducted at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Follow-up care and on-going treatment with doctors will be scheduled at the Fort Wayne office.

“Riley Children’s Health has been committed to partner in caring for the Fort Wayne community for many years, and we look forward to expanding that commitment in the coming months,” said Riley Children’s Health president Matthew Cook in a press release. “Our new Fort Wayne office will centralize care from multiple pediatric specialists, making it easier for patients to see their Riley doctor.”