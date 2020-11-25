Investigation into dropped Electric Works deal called off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A probe into the cancellation of the City of Fort Wayne’s original economic development agreement with Electric Works has itself been called off.

City Council President Tom Didier and City Councilman Glynn Hines called for the investigation back in September after the city’s Redevelopment Commission suddenly pulled out of a deal to contribute $62-million in public funding to the project, citing dissatisfaction with developer RTM Ventures.

At the time, the two argued that the decision came without any warning or explanation to the City Council, but the Journal Gazette reports that with a new deal for the $280-million project in place, they feel there’s no need for an investigation.