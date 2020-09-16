Electric Works investigation to proceed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation into just what happened with the City of Fort Wayne’s development deal over Electric Works will move forward.

The Fort Wayne City Council voted 5-3 in a preliminary vote last night to set up a three-person committee to investigate why the city’s Redevelopment Commission withdrew from the deal with RTM Ventures last month.

Councilmen Glynn Hines and Tom Didier have pushed for the investigation after what they feel is a lack of answers from Mayor Tom Henry’s office, including an email – obtained by the Journal Gazette – in which Henry appears to call his fellow Democrat, Hines, a “bully”.

The Redevelopment Commission, and Mayor Henry, claimed at the time that RTM had not met certain deadlines; RTM says they did, and claims that any financing gap was significantly smaller than the Commission claimed.