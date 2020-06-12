Interactive music experience released for McCulloch Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based startup is releasing what they call an “immersive musical experience” for visitors to McCulloch Park this weekend.

SoundWalk worked with American composer and electronic musician Metavari to create what is essentially a virtual concert, which triggers different pieces of music as you move throughout the park.

The idea is for the experience to make up for the cancellation of this year’s Middle Waves festival, so it’ll be available via a free phone app today and tomorrow: the dates the festival was originally scheduled for.