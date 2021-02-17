INDOT to begin US 30 study

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation is set to begin a study to improve the US 30 corridor from the Indiana/Ohio State Line to Valparaiso.

A release on Tuesday from the US 30 Coalition states that the group “applauds the decision to initiate a designed solution to improve this critical roadway through our communities.”

In this study, known as a Planning and Environment Linkages study, INDOT will examine various options to improve the safety, traffic flow, freight movement, and economic development potential of the corridor, including the construction of a freeway.

RELATED: Local officials hopeful for conversion of U.S. 30 to a freeway

With the onset of the study, INDOT agreed to institute a moratorium on j-turns on the US 30 corridor except for the one currently under contract at CR500E in Whitley County.

Any projects that are currently underway on US 30 will not detract from the ultimate purpose of the study.