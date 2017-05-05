Controversy brewing over bulldozing a tree grove at Memorial Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Controversy is brewing over bulldozing a tree grove at Memorial Park to make room for a sports facility.

Members of the Fort Wayne Parks Department held a public meeting Thursday night to get feedback regarding a proposal to invest $6.4-million for a new Indiana Tech softball field and track and field facility. The plan involves clearing out a group of trees, planted in honor of World War I veterans, to make room for the new facility.

The number of people in attendance exceeded 150.

Dave Cooper, one of the many veterans protesting the plans told our partners in news at ABC 21, “This is all about politics, not patriotism. There’s no room on this memorial for a sports complex.”

However, several Indiana Tech students were also in attendance to show their support for the new facility.

Meanwhile, there will be another public meeting held by the Parks Department on June 1 at Citizens Square starting at noon. The meeting will begin with questions and concerns collected from Thursday night’s gathering.