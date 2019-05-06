Indiana State Police still accepting tips on Delphi murder case

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Indiana State Police are still accepting tips on the Delphi murder case.

Since the news briefing on April 22, the Multi-Agency Task Force has received more than 2,200 emails, 400 calls and an additional 135 calls or walk-ins to local police departments throughout the state.

Since the tip line’s inception, police have received more than 42,000 tips.

Police wish to remind the public that when providing tips on the case, to remember the following:

Be specific as possible to a description

Name and age if possible

A connection to Delphi and that person’s location or address at this time

Leaving information on how we can contact you for possible clarification of your tip is helpful but not required

Tips can remain anonymous

If you have a tip, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, send it by email at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call (844) 459-5786.