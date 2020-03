INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health says that 12 have now died from the coronavirus, up from seven on Monday.

It is unclear what counties the new deaths occurred in.

The number of positive cases is also up 106 from yesterday, moving from 259 to 365. Those tested also increased from 1,960 on Monday to 2,931 on Tuesday.

Allen County added another positive case this morning.