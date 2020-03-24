Allen County officials confirm seventh coronavirus case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Department of Health has announced that a seventh person in the county has tested positive for COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

The department says they will not release specific information regarding each individual case. They also added that the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health may not match Allen County’s case numbers due to a delay in private lab reporting to the state.

For updates on positive cases and death in Allen County, click here.