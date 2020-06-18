Indiana Democrats nominate Weinzapfel for attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel is the Democratic Party’s nominee for Indiana attorney general.

The Indiana Democratic Party announced Weinzapfel’s nomination at a virtual press conference Wednesday evening following the final tabulation of votes. The 54-year-old has worked in the Statehouse, local government, and private sector.

Weinzapfel beat out longtime state senator Karen Tallian for the nomination.

Democrats believe they a viable chance to win the attorney general’s office after the Republican incumbent, Curtis Hill, was accused of groping four women. Hill is among four candidates seeking the GOP nomination when 1,800 state convention delegates vote for a nominee, beginning next week and ending July 9.