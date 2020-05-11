Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s law license suspended for 30 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill from practicing law for 30 days Monday.

The court determined that Hill violated professional conduct rules by committing battery. The suspension would begin on May 18.

If there are no further suspensions, Hill would then be reinstated to practice law.

Hill was accused of groping four women during a party in Indianapolis in 2018.

