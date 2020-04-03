Indiana COVID-19 death toll passes 100

INDIANA (WOWO): The number of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19 now stands at 3,437, with 101 deaths statewide.

That’s up almost 400 cases and 22 deaths from the 3,039 cases and 78 total deaths reported Thursday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. 16,900 total patients have been tested in Indiana, up from the 16,285 reported yesterday.

In Allen County, there were 58 total positive cases reported, as well as two deaths, as of the stats reported this morning. That could change, depending on Allen County’s report, which typically comes after the state’s daily numbers. Two-thirds of COVID-19 cases in Allen County have been hospitalized.

The state releases its official numbers every day at 10am at coronavirus.in.gov.