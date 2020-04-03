Allen County COVID-19 cases up to 57

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Six more Allen County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the latest numbers from the Allen County Department of Health.

In an update issued this morning, the Department said the county’s death toll remains at two.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

The Department will not be able to provide specific information regarding each individual due to the continued increase in the number of positive cases. However, some basic demographic information is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.