INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): As of 10am today, there are 4,944 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Indiana, with 139 dead, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

That’s up 533 cases and 12 deaths from yesterday’s numbers.

26,191 people have been tested, including around 550 tests performed in Allen County.

The state has an interactive map showing the number of cases and deaths per county, plus demographic information, here.