INDIANA (WOWO): 4,411 Hoosiers have received a positive diagnosis of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to a report from the Indiana State Department of Health today.

Eleven more have died, bringing the state’s total so far to 127. More than 22,000 have been tested for the respiratory disease.

Yesterday’s totals were 3,953 cases and 116 deaths.

The state updates its totals every day at 10am.