Iconic Fort Wayne Santa display going up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Fort Wayne.

That’s because the installation of the iconic “Santa and his Reindeer” light display began Wednesday on the PNC Bank building at the intersection of Main and Calhoun in downtown Fort Wayne.

That display has been a part of Christmas celebrations in Fort Wayne ever since 1940, and is the centerpiece of the annual Night of Lights event, which is November 27th from 5:15pm to 8pm.

It’ll remain dark until then.

Meanwhile, the Christmas Tree at Jefferson Pointe will break the ice with a lighting display this Saturday.