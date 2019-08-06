Huntington man agrees to plead guilty in infant neglect case

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – A Huntington man charged in an infant neglect case has agreed to plead guilty.

Braxton Gray, 24, was charged with neglect of a dependent and domestic battery in April after a two-month-old was taken to the hospital for severe trauma.

The Journal Gazette reports Gray has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of felony neglect. Prosecutors have agreed to drop the battery charge as part of the agreement.

A sentencing hearing is set for September 9, and Gray faces up to 10 years in prison.