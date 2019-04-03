Huntington man charged in shaken baby case

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shaken baby case.

Court documents reveal Braxton Gray was charged Monday with neglect of a dependent and domestic battery according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Those documents say a two-month-old was taken to the hospital on March 26 for severe trauma. The baby suffered injuries the filing says were non-accidental.

The baby’s mother told police that Gray was acting irrationally after she left the infant with him for the day while she was at work.

Gray told police he was moving a chair when he fell and threw it, causing it to fall backwards under and onto the bassinet. He fell asleep feeding the baby and woke up slumped over the child. He says the infant had a weak heartbeat and stopped breathing. He then performed CPR.

Gray is due in court again for a hearing on April 8.