Hunter files for Democratic nomination for Allen County Sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Fort Wayne Police Department Captain Kevin Hunter announced Friday that he has filed for the Democratic nomination for Allen County Sheriff.

Hunter is a 32-year veteran of the department and currently works in the administrative and vice and narcotics division. He has led the vice and narcotics and internal affairs units for nearly a decade.

He says his top priorities are safety and security. he also says that he pledges to ensure officers are trained in crisis intervention and suicide prevention.

Hunter is the third candidate to declare their intention to run for Allen County Sheriff, joining Republican candidates Fort Wayne Police Department Deputy Chief Mitchell McKinney and Allen County Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger.