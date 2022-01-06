Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger files for Allen County Sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger has officially filed paperwork to run as a Republican candidate for Sheriff in this year’s election.

Hershberger has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience. His oversees all aspects of the agency in his current role as Chief Deputy. He previously served as a patrol officer, Deputy Chief of Operations, Commander of Criminal Investigations, SWAT Team member, Bomb Squad member and Lieutenant of Internal Affairs.

Hershberger says his priorities include being tough on crime and holding criminals accountable, keeping families and neighborhoods safe, tackling the drug epidemic and cracking down on drug dealers, and creating faster response times to emergencies by decentralizing operations.

Hershberger lives in Fort Wayne with his wife Margaret. They have two daughters and four grandchildren.

He joins Fort Wayne Police Department Deputy Chief Mitchell McKinney as Republican candidates who have filed for Sheriff.