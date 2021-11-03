House moved to make way for Electric Works Phase 2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You may have seen a house being moved in downtown Fort Wayne yesterday morning.

The house at 1311 Jackson Street was carried across Lavina Street to a vacant lot to make way for Phase 2 of the Electric Works project at the former General Electric campus, according to the Journal Gazette.

The $106-million Phase 2 includes new construction for residential apartments, a big parking garage, and retail space.

Another home, at 1311 Union Street, will also be moved to make way for the project. S