Electric Works developers lay out details for Phase II parking, traffic changes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We now know a little more about the next phase of Electric Works.

Developers RTM Ventures appeared before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission last night to ask for 2.6 acres of the former General Electric campus to be rezoned from residential to “urban core” so they can build nearly 300 apartments, space for retail, fitness, and child care offerings, and a big parking garage with more than 1,100 spaces, according to the Journal Gazette.

Phase II will cost $106-million to complete, and also includes widening a portion of Lavina Street, extending part of Van Buren Street, and making part of Jackson Street a private road.

Some neighbors spoke out about the plan, saying they’re not against the project itself, but they are worried about losing their own parking space in the meantime.

A vote on the zoning request is set for next week.