Hoosier companies helping hospitals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Hoosiers are getting creative to help Indiana hospitals get enough supplies to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Distilleries like the Three Rivers Distilling Company in Fort Wayne are making hand sanitizer, while Subaru and the medical equipment manufacturer Summit have donated protective gear.

Volunteers lined up yesterday morning at the Parkview Health campus to pick up kits to make masks for hospital staff and visitors, and so far enough kits to make more than 12,000 masks have been distributed.

Vera Bradley and Cinda B, two designer bag makers based in Fort Wayne, are also helping make protective masks and equipment as companies pivot from their normal operations to help out hospitals overwhelmed with the global pandemic.