Fort Wayne distillery now making hand sanitizer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne distillery is now making a different kind of alcohol product.

Three Rivers Distilling Company has started making hand sanitizer.

President Marla Schneider tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it’s a response to dwindling local supplies in the middle of coronavirus concerns, especially in the case of shelters and hospitals.

They’ve made dozens of gallons so far and are selling bottles both to companies and businesses around town as well as at their restaurant on East Wallace St.