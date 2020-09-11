Hill’s legal costs mount

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The legal case against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill continues to rack up costs.

Hill is accused of groping four women at an after-work party back in March 2018, and while no criminal charges followed, a civil lawsuit continues to make its way through the courts. According to the Journal Gazette, the Indiana House and Senate have spent more than $274,000 in legal services so far in the case, due to them being identified as Hill’s employers.

It’s currently unknown how much the prosecution into Hill’s disciplinary complaint cost, but Hill’s office claims no state money was used.