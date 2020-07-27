Attorney General Curtis Hill facing state lawsuit in groping case

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): The federal lawsuit by four women who accuse Indiana state Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill of groping them in 2018, at a party in Indianapolis following the end of the legislative session, was dismissed. But, the women are not giving up. They have sued again, this time in state court.

The lawsuit document states in its opening that the suit was filed in Marion County, because all of the “unlawful acts” occurred there.

The lawsuit alleges battery, defamation and false light invasion of privacy.

The lawsuit says the women are seeking monetary damages from Hill, though it does not specify how much. It also seeks to have Hill take back all statements made by him that the women consider defamatory, which Hill essentially had to do in accepting his discipline from the Indiana Supreme Court.

Hill was forced to take a one-month hiatus from his job, but remained in office, after his law license was suspended for one month.

The federal suit was dismissed because the accusations against Hill by the women did not meet the legal standard to be a violation of federal law.

The women accusing Hill of groping and defamation are Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon (D-Munster); and three women employed by the state legislature: Nikki DaSilva; Smantha Lazano; and Gabrielle McLemore.

Hill was defeated for the Republican nomination for attorney general by former congressman and secretary of state Todd Rokita.