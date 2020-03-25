Hill letter: order to close churches “unconstitutional”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has weighed in on an order issued late last week by Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan.

In a letter to McMahan, which you can read below, Hill says the March 21st order that forbade in-person church gatherings of ten or more people, but also, as Hill pointed out, only “recommends” against other types of gatherings, amounts to “unconstitutional religious discrimination.”

Hill Letter to McMahan

The issue was brought to Hill’s attention by a letter from several local officials.

McMahan has revised her order and it has since expired, pointing to Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order that was issued on Monday, “in an effort to avoid any confusion.”