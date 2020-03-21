Health Commissioner orders churches closed due to COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On the heels of the fourth diagnosed case of the coronavirus COVID-19 in Allen County, with more expected to come, the Allen County Health Commissioner is prohibiting church gatherings in Allen County, including those held in non-church venues.

The order came after officials learned some local churches were hoping to still hold small gatherings of ten for bible studies or modified services. The order will last until 11:59pm on April 11th, unless it is extended or canceled.

“While we understand people are still in need of spiritual guidance during these difficult times, we need to be sure everyone grasps the importance of social distancing and avoiding any non-essential gatherings,” said health commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan. “We need the whole community’s cooperation in slowing the spread of COVID-19 to a pace that allows our healthcare systems to provide essential medical care to the expected growing number patients who will contract the virus in addition to all other patients they serve on a regular basis.”