Hill draws condemnation from fellow Republicans after suspension

INDIANA (WOWO): The Chairman of the Indiana Republican Party says the suspension of Attorney General Curtis Hill’s law license is the last straw.

Kyle Hupfer said in a statement released yesterday that “Hoosiers would be best served by having a new Attorney General.”

Hill, also a Republican, was suspended for 30 days by the Indiana Supreme Court yesterday over allegations he groped four women at a party for lawmakers. The Court ruled there was “clear and convincing evidence” that Hill “committed the criminal act of battery.”

Those same allegations prompted Governor Eric Holcomb to call for Hill to resign; Holcomb has repeated that call since the punishment came down and says he’s looking into whether or not he can appoint a new Attorney General.

Hill said he’s going to accept his suspension with “humility and respect” in a statement that made no mention of the allegations nor the women who made them.