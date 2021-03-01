High School classes canceled to honor brothers who died in crash

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): An area high school is canceling all classes later this week to honor two students who died in a car crash last week.

An announcement from Superintendent Jeff Reed says all high school classes at Prairie Heights Community Schools will be canceled on March 5th to allow students to attend a visitation for Tyler and Chace Curtis, to be held in the high school gym that day. A funeral service will also be held in the gym the following day.

The two were in a car that slammed into a tree in Steuben County last Thursday; Tyler died at the scene while Chace died at an area hospital the following morning.

Their passing has led to an outpouring of support for their family.