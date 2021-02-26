UPDATED: Crash kills two teens in Steuben County

(Supplied/Steuben County Sheriff)

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the 14-year-old teen, Chace Curtis, has now died.

EARLIER: The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday evening crash that left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy in the hospital.

Officers were called to County Road 675 West, about a half-mile south of State Road 120, at 5:23 pm Thursday after a car slammed into a tree. Police say the 16-year-old, identified as Tyler Michael Curtis of Orland, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control after going over a hill and hit the tree head-on, splitting the car in two and ejecting both him and his passenger.

The 16-year-old died at the scene, while the 14-year-old passenger, Chace Curtis of Orland, was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital and is in critical, but stable, condition.

Tyler and Chace Curtis are brothers and were students of Prairie Heights Community Schools in LaGrange County.

