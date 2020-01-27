Henry’s 2020 State of the City set for February 12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will lay out his vision for 2020 next month.

The Mayor’s annual overview of future initiatives, plus a recap of the prior year’s accomplishments, will be held at the Grand Wayne Center on Wednesday, February 12th at noon.

The theme of this year’s speech is “Moving Forward Together.” It’s free and open to the public; attendees are encouraged to arrive by 11:45am.

The address will also be live-streamed by the City of Fort Wayne’s Facebook page.