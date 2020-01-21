Henry to focus on health, energy for 2020 State of the City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Energy, roads, and health are among Mayor Tom Henry’s priorities for Fort Wayne this year.

Henry gave members of the city’s Rotary Club a preview of his annual State of the City address Monday.

According to the Journal Gazette, Henry wants to work with area doctors to deal with reducing infant mortality, drug abuse, and obesity in the Summit City, as well as taking steps to reduce the city’s reliance on fossil fuels, make more improvements to roads and trails, and do more to improve access to fresh produce. Henry says 30% of Fort Wayne residents struggle to get healthy food.

The State of the City Address will be held early next month.