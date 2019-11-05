Election 2019: Local Results

Fort Wayne Mayor
98% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Thomas Henry (D) 32,297 61%
Tim Smith (R) 20,491 39%
Fort Wayne City Clerk
98% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Lana Keesling (R / Inc.) 26,868 52%
Katie Zuber (D) 25,066 48%
Fort Wayne City Council At Large
98% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Thomas Freistroffer (R) 26,135 18%
Glynn Hines (D) 25,506 17%
Michelle Chambers (D) 24,499 17%
Michael Barranda (R) 23,987 16%
Steve Corona (D) 23,285 16%
Nathan Hartman (R) 22,595 15%
Fort Wayne City Council District 1
98% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Paul Ensley (R / Inc.) 6,851 58%
Misti Meehan (D) 4,874 42%
Fort Wayne City Council District 3
98% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Thomas Didier (R) 5,243 64%
John Henry (D) 2,955 36%
Fort Wayne City Council District 4
68% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jason Arp (R) 5,156 51%
Patti Hays (D) 4,980 49%
Fort Wayne City Council District 5
68% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Geoff Paddock (D / Inc.) 3,543 75%
Taylor Vanover (R) 1,212 25%
Leo-Cedarville Town Council At Large
68% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
John Eastes (R) 117 36%
Raymond Pulver Jr. (R) 112 34%
Chris Childers (I) 99 30%
New Haven City Council Member District 1
68% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Floyd Ball (R) 411 65%
Jessica Hannie (D) 221 35%
New Haven City Council Member District 3
68% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Craig Dellinger (R) 329 79%
Frank Edward Sickles (D) 87 21%
New Haven City Council Member District 4
68% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Michael Mowery (R) 276 76%
Tiffany McFadden (D) 89 24%
New Haven Mayor
68% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Steve McMichael (R) 1,512 65%
Darren Peterson (D) 797 35%
Monroeville City Council District 2
41% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Joan Bultemeier (D) 7 58%
Erin Roy (R) 5 42%
Steve (Hula) Dillon (I) 0 0%
Monroeville City Council District 3
68% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Kyle Palm (R) 6 55%
Marilyn Crabil (D) 5 45%
Monroeville City Council District 4
68% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Chad Heffernan (R) 8 67%
Debra Clark (D) 4 33%
Monroeville City Council District 5
68% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Don Gerardot (D) 7 58%
Joshua Roth (R) 5 42%
Berne City Council At Large
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
John Wanner (R) 0 0%
Lew Sprunger (D) 0 0%
Decatur City Council District 2
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Randy Colclasure (R) 0 0%
Tyler Fullenkamp (D) 0 0%
Decatur Mayor
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Ken Meyer (R) 0 0%
Daniel Rickord (D) 0 0%
Auburn Mayor
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Michael Ley (R) 1,850 56%
Sarah Payne (D) 1,463 44%
Butler City Council At Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Bill White (R) 86 68%
Elizabeth Chrisman (D) 40 32%
Garrett Mayor
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Todd Fiandt (D) 595 61%
Larry Getts (R) 374 39%
Waterloo Clerk/Treasurer
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Renee Duszynski (R) 91 67%
Renata Ford (D) 45 33%
Saint Joe Town Council At Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Randy Drake (R) 51 30%
> Daniel Davidhizar (R) 49 28%
> Mary Simcox (R) 47 27%
Jeffrey Studebaker (I) 25 15%
Hamilton Council Member at Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Marty Vail (D) 42 60%
Lloyd Bartels (R) 28 40%
Huntington Mayor
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Richard Strick (I) 1,428 47%
Larry Buzzard (R) 1,199 40%
Johnnie Hiles (I) 407 13%
Huntington City Council 3rd District
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Jerry Meehan Jr. (R) 276 43%
Eric Bruce (I) 186 29%
Richard Doughlas Mills (D) 100 15%
Tony Hiles (I) 84 13%
Andrews Town Council
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Laura Dillon (R) 142 32%
> Roger Newsome Jr. (R) 122 28%
> John Harshbarger (R) 106 24%
Raymond Tackett (D) 71 16%
Roanoke Town Clerk/Treasurer
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Sarah Milton (D) 410 74%
Joanne Kirchner (D) 147 26%
Roanoke Town Council
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Joan Abbott (D) 410 28%
> David Meitzler (D) 400 27%
> Pamala Parker (D) 352 24%
David Tucker (D) 306 21%
Warren Town Council
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Ethan Silvers (D) 245 35%
> Tavis Surfus (D) 243 35%
Julia Glessner (D) 163 24%
Michael Yoder (D) 42 6%
Huntington Public Question 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> No 4,702 50%
Yes 4,649 50%
Huntington Public Question 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> No 5,241 57%
Yes 3,996 43%
Dunkirk Mayor
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Jack Robbins (D) 264 58%
Gene Ritter (R) 194 42%
Dunkirk City Council At Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Tom Johnson (D) 318 71%
Richard Buckner (R) 133 29%
Dunkirk Clerk/Treasurer
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Tina Elliott (D) 202 44%
Kelly Watson (I) 144 32%
Jay Miller (R) 111 24%
Portland City Council at Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Janet Powers (R) 717 40%
> David Golden (D) 597 33%
Tyler Newell (D) 479 27%
Portland City Council District 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Matt Goldworthy (R) 129 55%
David Cramer (D) 107 45%
Portland City Council District 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Mike Aker (I) 134 53%
Judith Hedges (D) 121 47%
Dunkirk City Council District 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Jesse Bivens (R) 240 55%
(Watermellon) Tommy Phillips II (I) 193 45%
Redkey Town Board At Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Gary Gardner (R) 122 27%
> John Pierce (R) 90 20%
> Erik Hammers (D) 90 20%
Pilot Bechtol (R) 74 16%
Jim Phillips (D) 53 12%
Nathan Cole (D) 23 5%
Redkey Clerk/Treasurer
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Debbie James (D) 94 60%
Myra Davis (I) 63 40%
Portland Mayor
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> John Boggs (R) 677 58%
Randy Geesaman (D) 493 42%
Auburn City Council District 1
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Wayne Madden (R) 0 0%
Nora Schwartz (D) 0 0%
Kendallville City Council Member at Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Regan Ford (R) 778 64%
Tony Mark (D) 444 36%
Kendallville City Council Member District 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Amy Ballard (R) 177 68%
Sachi Janek (D) 82 32%
Kendallville Mayor
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> W. Suzanne Handshoe (R) 866 70%
Timothy James Schlotter (D) 374 30%
Antwerp Village Council
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Cody Mabis 0 0%
Jan Reeb 0 0%
Ken Reinhart 0 0%
Grover Hill Village Council Member
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Lonnie Golliver 0 0%
John Moon 0 0%
Haviland Village Council
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Cathy Jewell 0 0%
Larry Lewis 0 0%
Dustin Moser 0 0%
Neil Stoller 0 0%
Melrose Village Council
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Tammy Dotson 0 0%
Shawn Gribble 0 0%
John Guyton 0 0%
Payne Village Mayor
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Matt Reighter 0 0%
Steven Wobler 0 0%
Payne Village Council
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Lyn Collis 0 0%
Austin Scheiner 0 0%
Nancy Speice 0 0%
Kevin Wannemacher 0 0%
Payne Village Board of Trustees
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jarrod Childs 0 0%
Eric Gross 0 0%
John Hall 0 0%
Benton Township Trustee
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Randy Noggle 0 0%
George Scheiner 0 0%
Angola Mayor
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Richard Hickman (D) 834 57%
Joe Hysong (R) 641 43%
Orland Council
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Lance Brodock (R) 62 32%
> Robin Sears (R) 53 27%
> Connie Boocher (D) 44 23%
Kevin Kellett (D) 36 18%
Hamilton Council
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
> Mary Vail (D) 299 61%
Lloyd Bartels (R) 195 39%
Van Wert Mayor
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Kenneth Markward (R) 0 0%
Stephen Jared (I) 0 0%
Don Farmer (I) 0 0%
Van Wert Council District 1
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jeffrey Agler (D) 0 0%
David Bashore (I) 0 0%
Pleasant Township Trustee (Unexpired term ending 12/31/21)
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Robert Hargreave 0 0%
Stephen Mengerink 0 0%
Jay Gamble 0 0%
Pleasant Township Trustee
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Tyler Holdgreve 0 0%
Gary Ashbaugh 0 0%
Venedocia Village Mayor
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Vernon Hobbs 0 0%
Matthew King 0 0%
Venedocia Village Council
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Marjorie Clement 0 0%
Phillip Eutsler 0 0%
Barbara Good 0 0%
Union Township Trustee
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
William Dowler 0 0%
Dugan Runyon 0 0%
Wabash City Council At Large
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
John Burnsworth (R) 0 0%
Bryan Dillon (R) 0 0%
Dan Townsend (D) 0 0%
North Manchester Town Council Member District 1
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Laura Rager (R) 0 0%
Kevin Shambarger (I) 0 0%
North Manchester Town Council District 3
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Tom Dale (R) 0 0%
Michael Larson (I) 0 0%
Bluffton Mayor
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Charles King (D) 0 0%
John Whicker (R) 0 0%
Bluffton City Common Council District 1
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Roger Thorton (R) 0 0%
Tom Gibson (D) 0 0%
Bluffton City Common Council District 2
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Joshua Hunt (R) 0 0%
Nancy Morrissey-Leitz (D) 0 0%
Bluffton City Common Council District 3
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Janella Stronczek (R) 0 0%
Michael Morrissey (D) 0 0%
Bluffton City Common Council District 4
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Scott Mentzer (R) 0 0%
James Phillabaum (D) 0 0%
Bluffton City Common Council At Large
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Rick Elwell (R) 0 0%
Melanie Durr (D) 0 0%
Poneto Town Council
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jeffrey Harshman (D) 0 0%
Rita Knowles (I) 0 0%
Linda Ogle (I) 0 0%
Becky Smith (I) 0 0%
Paul Miller (I) 0 0%
Columbia City Council
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Walter Crowder (R) 25 81%
Jamie Overdeer Cline (D) 6 19%
South Whitley Town Clerk/Treasurer
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Pamela Hoffman (R) 8 57%
Dawn Boggs (D) 4 29%
Bob Gould (I) 2 14%