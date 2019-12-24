Hearing planned for project near Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An upcoming public hearing held by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission includes a look at a mixed-use project planned for an empty lot across from Promenade Park.

The $70-million Riverfront at Promenade Park is a project that includes 220 residential units, a 900-space parking garage, and 60,000-square-foot of “flexible” space for retail or offices, according to the Journal Gazette. Barrett & Stokley, the developers, announced the project back in September.

RELATED: Developer chosen for major riverfront private investment

Construction on the project at the northeast corner of Harrison and Superior is expected to start in early 2020.

The public hearing is set for January 13th at 5:30pm at Citizens Square.