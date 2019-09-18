Developer chosen for major riverfront private investment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry today announced the selection of Barrett and Stokley as the developer who plans to build a $70-million project on riverfront property located at the corner of Harrison and Superior Streets, east of Promenade Park.

The Indianapolis-based company plans a residential/retail space with 225 apartments, a 900-space parking garage, approximately 30,000 square feet of office space, and nearly 15,000 square feet of retail space.

Construction will begin either late this year or early 2020, and will take about 18 months to complete.

The next steps in the process will include creating an economic development agreement between Barrett & Stokely and the City of Fort Wayne and going through the required approval processes to move the project forward to eventual construction.

“Fort Wayne continues to be on a positive roll with yet another new investment planned in the heart of our city. Barrett & Stokely has a proven track record of developing successful projects and will be a welcome addition to our community.” said Mayor Henry. “Having additional housing, retail, and parking options will further strengthen Fort Wayne’s position as a point of destination for job growth, new private investment opportunities, and unique amenities that emphasize the importance of the live, work, and play model.”