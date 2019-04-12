Harrison Street shooting suspect arrested in Chattanooga, TN

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The suspect wanted in the Harrison Street shooting was arrested in Chattanooga, Tennessee Friday.

Antoine Kelley was arrested on an outstanding Murder Warrant issued by the Fort Wayne Police Department for the shooting death of Darius McMorris on April 1.

McMorris was found dead inside a home in the 5400 block of S. Harrison Street near Bishop Luers High School.

Kelley was arrested by the Chattanooga Police Department and U.S. Marshall Service without incident. He’s awaiting extradition back to Allen County.