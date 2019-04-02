UPDATE: Identity released for man killed in Harrison Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s south side Monday.

Police were called to a home in the 5400 block of South Harrison Street near Bishop Luers High School just after noon. Once inside, an officer found a man unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim has Darius McMorris, 23 of Chicago, Illinois. His cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

McMorris is the fifth homicide victim in Allen County this year.

This case is still under investigation.