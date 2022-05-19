Hancz-Barron found guilty on all counts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A jury found Cohen Hancz-Barron guilty of murdering a woman and her three children in June of last year.

Hancz-Barron, 22, was found guilty of four counts of murder and a life without parole enhancement according to Our Partners in News at ABC 21. He fatally stabbed 26-year-old Sarah Zent and her three children—5-year-old Carter, 3-year-old Ashton and 2-year-old Aubree—on June 2 in the 2900 block of Gay Street.

The Zent family asked the prosecutor last year that they did not want to pursue the death penalty.

Hancz-Barron was found at an apartment complex in Lafayette after the slayings, where detectives found a bloodied knife and the woman’s credit card in his wallet.