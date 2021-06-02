UPDATED: Suspect Arrested in quadruple homicide in Southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):

**UPDATE** Cohen Hancz-Barron was arrested by Indiana State Police at an apartment complex in Lafayette. Fort Wayne Police homicide, gang and violent crime and vice detectives gathered information and worked with Indiana State Police to locate Hancz-Barron and take him into custody. He is being transported to Fort Wayne.

Police say that substantial information and several tips from the public were helpful in the course of this investigation and offered their thanks to the public.

**Original Article Below**

The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, who is wanted in the murder of a woman and three children.

Police say they were called to the 2900 block of Gay Street near Weisser Park at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning on a report of an unknown problem. Officers discovered the children and woman in a home.

Hancz-Barron, 21, is considered armed and dangerous. He is six feet tall and weighs 205 pounds.

He was last seen driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck with possible license plate “RASHAD” and may have recently dyed his hair red.

If you have seen him, call 911.