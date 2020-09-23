Gun used in 2018 triple killing recovered

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A key piece of evidence in a 2018 triple killing has been recovered and will be used as evidence in the murder trial of one of the shooters.

23-year-old Gerald Pinkston is accused of shooting three people to death and injuring two others in a Thanksgiving-day shooting in Fort Wayne in 2018.

The Journal Gazette reports that Fort Wayne police have found the gun they say was used not only in those murders at a home on Downington Drive, but also in another killing the following year.

Pinkston and Kameron Joyner were identified as the shooters by one of the survivors; Joyner is currently serving a 200-year prison sentence in the case.