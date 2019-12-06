Guilty verdict reached in 2016 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Merrillville man has been found guilty of murdering a Fort Wayne man in a 2016 robbery.

The first trial of 29-year-old Quentin Stewart ended with a deadlocked jury, but our Partners in News at ABC 21 say it only took jurors five hours to decide on the second one, finding Stewart guilty of the shooting death of Codi McCann outside the State Grill back in December 2016.

Prosecutors say the shooting came during a marijuana robbery and was deliberate, while Stewart’s attorneys claim the shooting was in self-defense, pointing out that Stewart himself was also shot in the exchange.

He faces up to 85 years in prison when he’s sentenced next month.