Murder trial ends with hung jury

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County jury couldn’t come to a verdict in the murder case against a Fort Wayne man yesterday.

The family of Codi McCann, who was shot to death outside the State Grill in December 2016, tells our partners in news at ABC 21 the murder trial of 29-year-old Quentin Stewart ended with a hung jury and a mistrial.

“It’s been difficult, and as time went on I knew it was going to be a hung jury,” says McCann’s mother, Stacy Davis.

Stewart will stay behind bars as prosecutors will try to set up a new trial next week. Prosecutors say Stewart shot McCann in a botched robbery. Stewart’s attorneys don’t dispute that Stewart pulled the trigger, but say that the shooting was in self-defense.

He was arrested just over a year ago, but changes in the public defender’s office had delayed his trial three times.