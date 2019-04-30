Lutheran finalizes new downtown hospital design

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The exterior design of the new Lutheran Downtown Hospital has been released.

The new rendering, shown above, was released Tuesday morning. It includes more natural light, brick, stone, metal panels and an exterior insulation finish system.

“Each significant step we take in the creation of Lutheran Downtown Hospital brings with it a renewed sense of enthusiasm from all involved,” said Lutheran Health Network CEO Mark Medley. “The exterior design we’re sharing today blends classic and modern elements into a total package that fits well with other recent construction in downtown Fort Wayne.”

The five-story building replacing St. Joseph Hospital is expected to be completed in late 2021, with it opening in early 2022. Lutheran Downtown Hospital will have 60 beds with expansion to 100 possible to meet demand.