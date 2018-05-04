Ground broken on Indiana Tech “Warrior Park”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Second time’s the charm.

Officials broke ground on a new athletic facility for Indiana Tech at the Donald Ross Golf Course on Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon.

School President Karl Einolf tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the time is right for Indiana Tech Warrior Park, which will have a softball stadium, track and field area, and housing for the school’s wrestling program.

RELATED: Indiana Tech withdraws Memorial Park proposal

“As Fort Wayne expands economically and is going through a revitalization, we’re part of that,” Einolf says. “And we will bring more students to Fort Wayne to study and also compete athletically.”

The move comes after their first attempt at building the facility at Memorial Park in Fort Wayne failed due to public outcry, thanks to plans that included razing a grove of trees planted in honor of veterans.

Nine of the golf course’s holes will remain open for play once the project’s done.