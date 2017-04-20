Grandparents of Liberty German speaking out

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) – The grandparents of one of two teenage girls slain during a winter hiking trip say they still believe investigators will find whoever killed the northern Indiana teens.

RELATED: Bodies of missing Delphi girls identified, deaths being investigated as homicide

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams of Delphi vanished Feb. 13 along a trail near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, wooded area.

More than two months later, German’s grandparents, Mike and Becky Patty, say they still have faith police will arrest whoever killed the Delphi teenagers.

Becky Patty tells WTHR-TV she doesn’t like to think about “the possibility of not ever knowing” who was the killer.

RELATED: “No arrest” for Delphi double murder, police say

She says the couple is focusing on plans for a softball field and park honoring the girls, and that’s helping them heal.