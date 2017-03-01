“No arrest” for Delphi double murder, police say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Indiana State Police Department issued a statement Tuesday night, making clear, that no arrest has been made for the murders of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The following is a release issued from ISP:

There has been no arrest for the murders of Liberty German, 14 and Abigail Williams, 13. As the case proceeds investigators will talk to potential witnesses and suspects, and anyone they believe might have evidentiary information about the case.

If the public observes officers working on this case, they are asked not to jump to conclusions, nor identify a person as a suspect without facts to back up the claims. It is not fair to that person.

If the public has information about a suspect (s), in the double homicide of Liberty German and Abagail Williams, they should call the Delphi Murder Tip Line toll free at 844-459-5786 or email.

Meanwhile, Sgt. Tony Slocum re-tweeted the following:

On behalf of investigators in the Delphi murder case I would like to thank all media outlets 4 devoting numerous resources 2 cover this case — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) March 1, 2017

The girl’s bodies were found Feb. 14 near a Delphi hiking trail.

Officers have released a photo of the prime suspect in the case. Meanwhile, stay tuned to WOWO as we will continue to follow this developing story.