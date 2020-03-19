Golich out as St. Joseph Hospital CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): St. Joseph Hospital needs a new CEO, just eight months after hiring the last one.

According to the Journal Gazette, Jake Golich is out and Hope Darrow is now in as interim CEO.

A Lutheran Health Network spokesperson says the organization appreciates Golich’s leadership and wishes him “success in his future endeavors.” The Network didn’t say whether he quit or was fired.

Golich took the job back in May as St. Joseph prepares to shut down when a new downtown Fort Wayne hospital, currently under construction, is up and running.