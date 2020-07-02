Gladieux denies wrongdoing in lawsuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux’s attorneys denied wrongdoing in a lawsuit filed against him for an incident at last year’s Three Rivers Festival.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that Gladieux’s lawyers denied the allegations and said he used reasonable force in Wednesday’s filing. The lawsuit was recently moved to federal court.

A family of a teen who was pushed during an incident at the festival is suing Gladieux for $300,000 for causing physical pain, mental suffering, emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment and unlawful and excessive force in the civil case.

The Sheriff previously reached a pre-trial agreement on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from the incident, ordering him to pay a fine, undergo alcohol and anger management programs and make a public apology.