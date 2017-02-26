Getting to know Allen Co. Councilman, Justin Busch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Councilman Justin Busch is the man filling the seat of the late Roy Buskirk.

Busch won a full 4-year term on the Allen County Council as the Allen County Republican Party unanimously elected him in a caucus. After being declared the winner, Busch paid tribute to Buskirk, who passed about four days before Election Day, and the other candidates he faced.

Busch is fairly new to the Allen County Council as he just started his position in December 2016.

“I was born and raised right here in Fort Wayne. I went to Carroll High School and earned a couple of degrees from IPFW. I’ve been in public service since then. I was a White House intern, I worked four years for President Busch’s administration out in D.C., I worked for three US senators all from the great state of Indiana, and I was looking for a way to serve and this opportunity came up; I was lucky enough to be elected by my fellow precinct committeemen and I am really enjoying my role on council thus far.”

While discussing some of the issues facing the county, he said the council does a lot of things correct, but he wants to make sure there are open lines of communication. “What I try to bring to council is… I have vowed to meet with every department head in the county over the calendar year, and I am making my way through that. I want to have a good communication base, I think we have a lot of hard working employees in the county and I want to make sure they have a voice with me on council,” said Busch.

Going forward, he plans on always trying to take care of taxpayer dollars.

“As a fiscal conservative, I’m making sure that we’re doing the hard work of the research and talking to these folks to make sure that every dime that taxpayers give us, is used in the best way possible.”

If you would like to pass along some of your ideas to Councilman Busch, you can email him at justin.busch@allencounty.us.

